Gallego leads Roseburg boys in SWC meet at Eugene C.C.
TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor
Apr 12, 2022

EUGENE — Garrett Gallego's 18-hole score of 95 led the Roseburg boys golf team on Monday in a Southwest Conference meet at Eugene Country Club.

The Indians finished sixth in the team standings at 422.

Oliver Ausland of Grants Pass was the medalist with a 72, one stroke ahead of Owen Davis-Piger of South Eugene. The Cavemen won the team title with a score of 318, 10 in front of Sheldon.

TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 318, Sheldon 328, South Medford 355, South Eugene 368, North Medford 379, Roseburg 422.

TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Oliver Ausland, GP, 72; 2. Owen Davis-Piger, SE, 73; 3. Cole Benson, Sh, 76; 4. Messiah Gilbert, SE, 80; 5. Rigby Lathen, GP, 82.

ROSEBURG (422) — Garrett Gallego 95, Tyler Popken 103, Daygen Mosczynski 122, Grant Sanders 127, Aiden Compton 102.
