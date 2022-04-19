The conditions were not favorable for the golfers who competed in Southwest Conference high school meets on Monday at Roseburg Country Club.
The competition was limited to nine holes due to the wind and rain.
The Sheldon boys and Grants Pass girls came away with team victories. The Irish finished with a score of 174 and the Cavers totaled 190 strokes.
Blake Boutwell of South Medford had the low score in the boys’ meet with a 38, two shots in front of Sheldon’s Tim Morach.
Tyler Popken led Roseburg with a 45 and Garrett Gallego shot 47. The Indians finished sixth in the team standings at 203.
On the girls’ side, Corinne Lillywhite of Sheldon was the medalist with a 40. Grants Pass took the next four individual spots, led by Kye Daywitt at 42.
Eva McMillan, Roseburg’s lone golfer, shot 65.
Roseburg is scheduled to head to Eugene next Monday for a conference meet.
At Roseburg Country Club
9 Holes
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 174, South Medford 177, Grants Pass 178, North Medford 192, South Eugene 198, Roseburg 203.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Blake Boutwell, SM, 37; 2. Tim Morach, Sh, 40; 3. Trey Neff, NM, Cole Benson, Sh, Owen Davis-Piger, SE, and Rigby Laten, GP, 42.
SHELDON (174) — Tim Morach 40, Cole Benson 42, Callan Potter 46, Carter Schmidt 54, Jackson Cutler, 46.
SOUTH MEDFORD (177) — Henry Williams 44, Blake Boutwell 38, Kyle Reed 50, Carter McDougall 51, Max Woolf 45.
GRANTS PASS (178) — Oliver Ausland 45, Trey Alderson 53, Rigby Lathen 42, Clayton Pilcher 44, Eli Briseno 47.
NORTH MEDFORD (192) — Andrew Plankenhorn 49, Trey Neff 42, Ty Neff 50, Zach Payton 51, Charles Tang 51.
SOUTH EUGENE (198) — Owen Davis-Piger 42, Elliot Miller 50, Sebastian Harris 52, Man Aung Shikhun 54, Jackson Alberty 63.
ROSEBURG (203) — Tyler Popken 45, Garrett Gallego 47, Daygen Mosczynski 79, Grant Sanders 54, Aiden Compton 57.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 190, Sheldon 226, North Medford 258, South Eugene, South Medford, Roseburg inc.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Corinne Lillywhite, Sh, 40; 2. Kye Daywitt, GP, 42; 3. Josie Daywitt, GP, 46; 4. (tie) Brooke Alderson, GP, and Chloe Daywitt, GP, 51.
GRANTS PASS (190) — Kye Daywitt 42, Brooke Alderson 51, Josie Daywitt 46, Julia Booth 54, Chloe Daywitt 51.
SHELDON (226) — Corinne Lillywhite 40, Jill Potter 53, Sylvia Czamecki 62, Lauren Gibson 76, Tilly McNamara 71.
NORTH MEDFORD (258) — Avery Clark 64, Hailie Kelton 58, Aaliyah Rojas-Andrade 68, Ashlyn Rezendes 68.
SOUTH MEDFORD (inc.) — Claire Spence 64, Avery Allred 57.
SOUTH EUGENE (inc.) — Meera Lawnicki 89.
ROSEBURG (inc.) — Eva McMillan 65.
