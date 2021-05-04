GRANTS PASS — The Grants Pass boys and girls each claimed the team titles in a Southern Oregon Conference meet on Monday at Grants Pass Golf Club.
Trent Anderson and Oliver Ausland of G.P. shared medalist honors among the boys with 18-hole scores of 6-over 78. Senior Lauren Sandfort of Roseburg was the medalist on the girls' side with an 89.
The Roseburg boys finished fifth and the girls had an incomplete team.
Braxton Tabor led the RHS boys with a 93 and Caden Smith shot 97. Makayla Walker shot 93 for the RHS girls.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 331, Crater 342, South Medford 362, North Medford 392, Roseburg 428, North Valley 439, Ashland 479, Eagle Point incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 5 — 1 (tie), Trent Anderson, GP, and Oliver Ausland, GP, 78; 3, Ben Idiart, C, 79; 4, Dylan Ivens, NM, 81; 5, Toby Barnes, A, 83.
ROSEBURG (428) — Braxton Tabor 93, Caden Smith 97, Garrett Gallego 121, Logan Burnett 117, Rayce Bergeron 130.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 379, North Valley 573, North Medford, Ashland and Roseburg incomplete.
ROSEBURG (Inc.) — Lauren Sandfort 45-44—89, Makayla Walker 48-45—93, Eva McMillan 59-51—110.
