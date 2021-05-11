MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys golf team finished fifth in a Southern Oregon Conference meet on Monday at Rogue Valley Country Club.
Grants Pass, led by individual medalist Oliver Ausland with a 73, continued its dominance with a team score of 327.
Caden Smith led the Indians with an 85, followed by Braxton Tabor at 88.
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 327, Crater 339, South Medford 344, North Medford 372, Roseburg 404, Eagle Point 445, Ashland incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Oliver Ausland, GP, 73; 2. Trent Anderson, GP, 75; 3. Ben Idiart, C, 80; 4. (tie) Ashton Idiart, C, and Dylan Evens, NM, 83.
ROSEBURG (404) — Caden Smith 44-41—85, Braxton Tabor 43-45—88, Garrett Gallego 60-57—117, Logan Burnett 54-60—114, Rayce Bergeron 62-62—124.
