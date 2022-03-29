MEDFORD — Tyler Popken's 18-hole score of 97 led the Roseburg boys in their season opener Monday, a Southwest Conference meet at Centennial Golf Club.

Garrett Gallego also broke 100 for the Indians, carding a 99. Roseburg finished sixth in the team standings with a score of 426.

Oliver Ausland of Grants Pass earned individual medalist honors, shooting 72. Owen Davis-Piger of South Eugene was second (73).

The Cavemen had the low team score (320), nine strokes ahead of South Medford (329).

TEAM SCORES — 1, Grants Pass, 320; 2, South Medford, 329; 3, Sheldon, 330; 4, South Eugene, 364; 5, North Medford, 372; 6, Roseburg, 426.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 5) — 1, Oliver Ausland, GP, 72; 2, Owen Davis-Piger, SE, 73; 3, Messiah Gilbert, GP, 75; 4. (tie) Blake Boutwell, SM, 78, and Cole Benson, She, 78.

ROSEBURG (426) — Tyler Popken 50-47—97; Garrett Gallego 48-51—99; Daygen Mosczynski 66-63—129; Grant Sanders 59-58—117; Aiden Compton 60-53—113.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

