MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys golf team finished sixth in the final Southwest Conference meet of the regular season on Monday at Rogue Valley Country Club.

Garrett Gallego and Tyler Popken both shot 18-hole scores of 105 to lead the Indians.

Owen Davis-Piger of South Eugene was the medalist with a 76. Grants Pass was first in the team standings at 330, 25 strokes in front of South Medford.

The Cavemen won the cumulative regular season SWC championship and Oliver Ausland of G.P. was the individual champ.

TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 330, South Medford 355, North Medford 365, Sheldon 366, South Eugene 378, Roseburg 444.

TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Owen Davis-Piger, SE, 35-41—76; 2. Oliver Ausland, GP, 39-39—78; 3. (tie) Tim Morach, Sh, 41-41—82; Clayton Pilcher, GP, 43-39—82; Blake Boutwell, SM, 40-42—82.

ROSEBURG (444) — Garrett Gallego 54-51—105; Tyler Popken 51-54—105; Chase Smith 61-63—124; Grant Sanders 62-48—110; Elliot Steinacher 68-61—129; Mason Collins 57-54— 111.

