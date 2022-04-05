GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys golf team finished sixth in a Southwest Conference meet on Monday at Grants Pass Country Club.

Tyler Popken led the Indians with an 18-hole score of 108, followed by Garrett Gallego at 111.

Messiah Gilbert of Grants Pass was the individual medalist with a 72 and the Cavemen finished first in the team standings at 303.

TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 303, Sheldon 338, South Medford 345, North Medford 377, South Eugene 380, Roseburg 480.

TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Messiah Gilbert, GP, 36-36—72; 2. Oliver Ausland, GP, 35-38—73; 3. (tie) Owen Davis-Piger, SE, 40-35—75; Clayton Pilcher, GP, 37-38—75; 5. Blake Boutwell, SM, 42-39—81.

ROSEBURG (480) — Tyler Popken 55-53—108; Garrett Gallego 59-52—111; Daygen Mosczynski 71-62—133; Grant Sanders 64-63—127; Aiden Compton 70-64—134.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

