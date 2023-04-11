Roseburg boys take sixth in own golf invitational TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Medford boys edged Grants Pass by one stroke to finish at the top of the team standings in the Roseburg Invitational on Monday at Roseburg Country Club.Carson Krauss of Grants Pass was the medalist, carding a 70 over 18 holes. Max Woolf of South Medford was second at 71.Harrison Scott led Roseburg with an 87 and Tyler Popken shot a 92. The Indians were sixth in the team standings with a score of 381.TEAM SCORES — South Medford 306, Grants Pass 307, Sheldon 326, North Medford 355, South Eugene 358, Roseburg 376, Willamette 425.TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Carson Krauss, GP, 70; 2. Max Woolf, SM, 71; 3. Blake Boutwell, SM, 73; 4. Tim Morach, Sh, 74; 5. (tie) Sam Havens, NM, and Owen Davis-Piger, SE, 79.ROSEBURG (376) — Harrison Scott 41-46—87; Tyler Popken 46-46—92; Mason Collins 47-50—97; Zach Williams 48-52—100; Chase Smith 55-50—105. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Deputy fired for not following procedure Shave ice business wins top prize at Growth Talks event State moves to revoke conditional release of John Kliestik Easter Events in Douglas County Glide school board chair, vice chair resign ahead of executive meeting Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Avista acquires new resources from 2022 All Source RFP High-A South Atlantic League Glance Single-A Florida State League Glance Double-A Texas League Glance Double-A Eastern League Glance
