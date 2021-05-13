EAGLE POINT — Senior Lauren Sandfort of Roseburg won the final Southern Oregon Conference girls golf meet of the season on Thursday with a 78 over 18 holes at Eagle Point Golf Club.
Sandfort matched her season-low score set earlier in the week.
Caden Smith carded a season-best score of 79 for the Roseburg boys in their meet, good for third place. Oliver Ausland of Grants Pass was the medalist with a 76.
Smith, a second-team all-conference selection, qualified for the Southern state tournament on Monday at Running Y Ranch Resort in Klamath Falls.
Makayla Walker of Roseburg finished third among the girls at 92.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 327, Crater 336, South Medford 347, North Medford 375, Roseburg 377, Ashland 494, Eagle Point incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 5 — 1. Oliver Ausland, GP, 76; 2. Rigby Lathen, GP, 78; 3. Caden Smith, R, 79; 4. Marcus Idiart, C, 81; 5. Dylan Ivens, NM, 82.
ROSEBURG (377) — Caden Smith 38-41—79, Braxton Tabor 46-44—90, Garrett Gallego 51-49—100, Logan Burnett 53-65—118, Rayce Bergeron 56-52—108.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 387, Ashland, Eagle Point, North Medford, South Medford and Roseburg incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 5 — 1. Lauren Sandfort, R, 78; 2. Kye Daywitt, GP, 88; 3. Makayla Walker, R, 92; 4. Josie Daywitt, GP, 94; 5. (tie) Leila Bunker, A, and Margaret Marks, GP, 99.
ROSEBURG (Inc.) — Lauren Sandfort 39-39—78, Makayla Walker 42-50—92, Eva McMillan 60-58—118.
