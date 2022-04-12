Roseburg's McMillan competes in meet at Eugene C.C. The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EUGENE — Roseburg’s Eva McMillan tied for 25th individually in a girls golf meet on Monday at Eugene Country Club.McMillan shot an 18-hole score of 128 in snowy, rainy and windy conditions.Francesca Tomp and Esha Reddy of Marist tied for medalist honors with 74s, while Corinne Lillywhite of Sheldon was third at 75.Marist finished first in the team standings (358), two strokes ahead of Grants Pass.TEAM SCORES — Marist 358, Grants Pass 360, Sheldon 424, Crater 480, North Medford 498.TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Francesca Tomp and Esha Reddy, Ma, 74; 3. Corinne Lillywhite, Sh, 75; 4. Josie Daywitt, GP, 86; 5. Sandhya Vaikuntum, Ma, 86.ROSEBURG (inc.) — Eva McMillan 128. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eva Mcmillan Marist Sport Esha Reddy Francesca Tomp Meet Sheldon Corinne Lillywhite Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1.25M bail set for Myrtle Creek man in kidnapping, coercion case Roseburg man arrested after alleged 'road rage' incident Death Notices for April 6, 2022 Entertainment lineup announced for 2022 Douglas County Fair How Roseburg students saved Arendelle in 'Frozen Jr.' TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tips to prevent animal bites and rabies Roseburg's McMillan competes in meet at Eugene C.C. Roseburg man facing multiple sex abuse charges What's Up Roseburg City Council backs school bond levy Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.