EUGENE — Roseburg’s Eva McMillan tied for 25th individually in a girls golf meet on Monday at Eugene Country Club.

McMillan shot an 18-hole score of 128 in snowy, rainy and windy conditions.

Francesca Tomp and Esha Reddy of Marist tied for medalist honors with 74s, while Corinne Lillywhite of Sheldon was third at 75.

Marist finished first in the team standings (358), two strokes ahead of Grants Pass.

TEAM SCORES — Marist 358, Grants Pass 360, Sheldon 424, Crater 480, North Medford 498.

TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Francesca Tomp and Esha Reddy, Ma, 74; 3. Corinne Lillywhite, Sh, 75; 4. Josie Daywitt, GP, 86; 5. Sandhya Vaikuntum, Ma, 86.

ROSEBURG (inc.) — Eva McMillan 128.

