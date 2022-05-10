BLUE RIVER — Roseburg senior Eva McMillan shot an 18-hole score of 105 in the Mountain Valley/Southwest Conference girls golf regional on Tuesday at Tokatee Golf Club.

McMillan, who was the lone player for the RHS girls this season, shot 53 on the front nine and 52 on the back nine. Senior Corinne Lillywhite of Sheldon had the low round with a 74.

"Eva was aggressive and played the best golf she's played in her high school career today," Roseburg coach Halie Walton said. "I'm extremely proud of her and all the work she put in this season."

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

