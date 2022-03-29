MEDFORD — Roseburg’s Eva McMillan shot an 18-hole score of 122 in a Southwest Conference girls golf meet on Monday at Rogue Valley Country Club.

McMillan, the lone Roseburg golfer, shot 61 on both the front and back nines.

Corinne Lillywhite of Sheldon was the medalist with a 72. Kye Daywitt of Grants Pass was second at 83.

The Cavers finished first in the team standings at 349, followed by Sheldon (395), North Medford (508) and South Eugene (523).

