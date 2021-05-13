MEDFORD — Roseburg senior Lauren Sandfort carded a season-low 18-hole score of 78 for medalist honors during a Southern Oregon Conference girls golf meet on Monday at Rogue Valley Country Club.

Roseburg's Makayla Walker finished second at 90. Sharing third at 91 were Kye Daywitt, Mackenzie Powers and Julie Booth of Grants Pass and Grace Norton of North Medford. Eva McMillan was Roseburg's other competitor, shooting 126.

Grants Pass (385) was the lone school to field a complete team.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

