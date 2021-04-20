Roseburg senior Lauren Sandfort was the medalist with an 18-hole score of 92 in a six-team Southern Oregon girls golf meet at Roseburg Country Club on Monday.
Makayla Walker of Roseburg finished third with a 98. Grants Pass was the only school to field a complete team.
Grants Pass also finished first on the boys' side with a score of 337. Roseburg was fifth (426). Ben Idiart of Crater and Oliver Ausland of Grants Pass shared medalist honors at 79.
Caden Smith led Roseburg with a 93.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 337, Crater 343, South Medford 355, North Medford 418, Roseburg 426, Eagle Point 486, Ashland 504.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. (tie) Ben Idiart, C, and Oliver Ausland, GP, 79; 3. (tie) Ashton Idiart, C, and Messiah Gilbert, GP, 80; 5. Henry Williams, SM, 81.
ROSEBURG (426) — Caden Smith 93, Braxton Tabor 94, Garrett Gallego 115, Rayce Bergeron 124, Logan Burnett 128.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 406, North Medford, Ashland, Crater, Eagle Point and Roseburg incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Lauren Sandfort, R, 92; 2. Kye Daywitt, GP, 97; 3. Makayla Walker, R, 98; 4. Brooke Alderson, GP, 99; 5. Leila Bunker, A, 101.
ROSEBURG (Inc.) — Lauren Sandfort 92, Makayla Walker 98, Eva McMillian 123.
