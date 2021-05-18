KLAMATH FALLS — Caden Smith of Roseburg and Kahner Hardin of Sutherlin took part in the Southern Oregon boys golf championships on Monday at Running Y Ranch Resort.
Smith finished with an 18-hole score of 84 and Hardin shot 85. Oliver Ausland of Grants Pass was the medalist with a 73, followed by Bryce Stiemert of St. Mary's at 74.
St. Mary's won the team title with a score of 318.
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary's 318, Grants Pass 331, Crater 353, Bandon 367, Henley 401, North Valley 442.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Oliver Ausland, GP, 73; 2. Bryce Stiemert, SM, 74; 3. Cruz Kilborn, NV, 76; 4. (tie) Brock Drury, SM, and Henry Williams, SM, 78.
COUNTY FINISHERS — Caden Smith, R, 41-43—84, Kahner Hardin, Su, 43-42—85.
