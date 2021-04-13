MEDFORD — Roseburg senior Lauren Sandfort carded an 18-hole score of 82 and tied for third individually in a season-opening tournament at Centennial Golf Club on Monday.
Makayla Walker of Roseburg finished fifth at 85. Baylee Hammericksen of St. Mary’s was the girls medalist with a 71.
On the boys’ side, Oliver Ausland of Grants Pass took top honors with a 5-under 67.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 291, St. Mary’s 300, Crater 317, South Medford 327, Roseburg 398, Ashland 432, Eagle Point 427, North Medford incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (Top 5) — 1, Oliver Ausland, GP, 67; 2, Bryce Stiemert, St.M, 68; 3, Trent Anderson, GP, 72; T4, Ashton Idiart, C, 75; T4, Ben Idiart, C, 75.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 351, Grants Pass 370, Ashland, Crater, North Medford and Roseburg incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (Top 5) — 1, Baylee Hammericksen, St.M, 71; 2, Riley Hammericksen, St.M, 75; T3, Kye Daywitt, GP, 82; T3, Lauren Sandfort, R, 82; 5, Makayla Walker, R, 85.
