EAGLE POINT — Caden Smith and Lauren Sandfort were the top performers for the Roseburg High golf teams in a Southern Oregon Conference meet on Monday at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Smith carded an 18-hole score of 84 for the Roseburg boys. Braxton Tabor shot 88 for the Indians. Oliver Ausland of first place Grants Pass was the medalist with a 73.
On the girls' side, Sandfort was the medalist for the RHS girls with a round of 79. MaKayla Walker of Roseburg was third at 89.
Grants Pass was the lone school to field a complete girls team.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 329, Crater 331, North Medford 384, South Medford 387, Roseburg 390, Ashland incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Oliver Ausland, GP, 73; 2. (tie) Dylan Ivens, NM, Ashton Idiart C, and Ben Idiart, C, 79; 5. Messiah Gilbert, GP, 81.
ROSEBURG (390) — Caden Smith 41-43—84, Braxton Tabor 47-41—88, Rayce Bergeron 55-49—104, Logan Burnett 58-56—114, Garrett Gallego 57-52—109.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 357, Roseburg, Ashland, Crater, Eagle Point, North Medford, South Medford incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Lauren Sandfort, R, 79; 2. Kye Daywitt, GP, 85; 3. MaKayla Walker, R, 89; 4. (tie) Jazz Diaz, GP, and Margaret Marks, GP, 90.
ROSEBURG (Inc.) — Lauren Sandfort 39-40—79, MaKayla Walker, 46-43—89, Eva McMillian 60-52—112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.