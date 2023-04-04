Scott leads Roseburg boys golf team to fifth in SWC meet The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRANTS PASS — Messiah Gilbert led three Grants Pass golfers among the top 5 to help the Cavemen easily claim a Southwest Conference boys golf meet Monday at Grants Pass Golf Club.Roseburg finished fourth with a score of 414. Harrison Scott led the Indians with a score of 90, followed by Mason Collins at 98.Gilbert earned medalist honors by carding a 71, finishing seven strokes ahead of runner-up Tim Morach of Sheldon (78).TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 320, Sheldon 332, South Medford 338, North Medford 359, Roseburg 414, Willamette 440, South Eugene DNP.INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Top 5) — 1. Messiah Gilbert, GP, 71; 2. Tim Morach, She, 78; 3, Blake Boutwell, SM, 79; 4. (tie) Oliver Ausland, GP, 82, and Carson Krauss, GP, 82.ROSEBURG (414) — Harrison Scott 42-48—90; Mason Collins 51-47—98; Tyler Popken 52-50—102; Chase Smith 64-60—124; Paul Marlow 67-72—139. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Roseburg Chamber honors First Citizens Ryan Steven Hurt Death Notices for March 30, 2023 This Week in Obituaries Death Notices Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Rory McIlroy returns to Masters in search of green jacket Tuesday's Transactions PGA Tour Schedule LPGA Money Leaders LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.