MEDFORD — Sutherlin's Kahner Hardin finished fifth individually among the boys with an 18-hole score of 87 in Wednesday's Phoenix Tournament at Centennial Golf Club.
Carter Borror of Coquille was the medalist with an 80.
On the girls' side, St. Mary's senior Baylee Hammericksen carded an 8-under 64 for a personal best and new women's course record. Hammericksen, a two-time state champion, has signed with the University of Oregon.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Cascade Christian 409, Klamath Union 435, North Valley 442, Rogue River 510, Phoenix 546, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Hidden Valley, Myrtle Point, Triad and Sutherlin incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 5 — 1. Carter Borror, Coq, 80; 2. Cruz Kilborn, NV, 81; 3. Josh Serna, Bro, 83; 4. Rylan Bruce, Bro, 85; 5. Kahner Hardin, Sut, 87.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 336, North Valley 431, Klamath Union 457, Bandon, Hidden Valley, Myrtle Point, Phoenix, Rogue River, Coquille and Triad incomplete.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 5 — 1. Baylee Hammericksen, SM, 34-30—64; 2. tie) Riley Hammericksen, SM, 39-37—76, and Cassie Kennon, Ban, 38-38—76; 4. (tie) Ainsley Dunn, SM, 45-51—96, and Brenna Sackett, NV, 51-45—96.
