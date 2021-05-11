MEDFORD — Kahner Hardin of Sutherlin finished third individually in the Class 3A/2A/1A District 4 boys golf tournament on Tuesday at Rogue Valley Country Club.

Hardin finished with a two-day total of 157 and earned a berth in the Southern Oregon Championships, which will be held Monday at Running Y Ranch Resort in Klamath Falls.

Bryce Stiemert of St. Mary's was the medalist, carding a 69 Tuesday to finish at 140.

Baylee Hammericksen of St. Mary's was the winner in the girls tournament, shooting 138.

BOYS

TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 310-309—619, Bandon 354-401—755, Coquille 373-421—794, Cascade Christian 413-418—831, Rogue River 397-478—875. Brookings, Sutherlin, Hosanna/Triad incomplete.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 5 — 1, Bryce Stiemert, SM, 71-69—140; 2, Brock Drury, SM, 75-77—152; 3, Kahner Hardin, S, 75-82—157; 4, Tiger Kao, SM, 79-82—161; T5, Rylan Bruce, Br., 87-79—166; T5, Elliot Zimmer, SM, 85-81—166.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 328-339—667, Coquille 514-567—1,081. Cascade Christian, Phoenix, Rogue River, Hosanna/Triad, Bandon incomplete.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 5 — 1, Baylee Hammericksen, SM, 69-69—138; 2, Riley Hammericksen, SM, 73-73—146; 3, Cassie Kinnon, B, 77-86—163; 4, Brigit Hovelman, SM, 90-96—186; 5, Ainsley Dunn, SM, 101-101—202.

