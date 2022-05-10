Sutherlin's Hardin shoots 84 in first round of Special District 4 tournament The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BANDON — Kahner Hardin of Sutherlin shot an 18-hole score of 84 in the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys golf tournament Monday at Bandon Crossings.Peyton Simonds of Bandon had the low round with a 74 and Lucas Vanderlip of Brookings-Harbor was second at 75.Bandon held the lead in the team standings with 315 strokes, followed by St. Mary's (318), Brookings (387), Crosspoint Christian (402), Rogue River (470) and Lakeview (479). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston man brutally beaten, recovering in Portland hospital Douglas County gears up for grilled cheese event Brandon Bowers Four hospitalized after rollover crash on I-5 Thursday night Two arrested on burglary charges after chase near Tenmile TOP JOBS News Review Carriers News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News SheerID Among the Top Ranked Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022 Aileron Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Non-Clinical Data ... Master gardeners host 35th annual plant and garden expo Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Be physically active today for your health
