BANDON — Kahner Hardin of Sutherlin shot an 18-hole score of 84 in the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys golf tournament Monday at Bandon Crossings.

Peyton Simonds of Bandon had the low round with a 74 and Lucas Vanderlip of Brookings-Harbor was second at 75.

Bandon held the lead in the team standings with 315 strokes, followed by St. Mary's (318), Brookings (387), Crosspoint Christian (402), Rogue River (470) and Lakeview (479).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.