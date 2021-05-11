MEDFORD — Sutherlin's Kahner Hardin was tied for second place following the first day of the District 4 boys golf tournament on Monday at Centennial Golf Club.
St. Mary's Bryce Stiemert carded a 1-under 71 for the lead, followed by Hardin and St. Mary's Brock Drury at 75. The Crusaders were way in front in the team standings with a score of 310.
In the girls' meet, St. Mary's Baylee Hammericksen was in first at 69. St. Mary's (328) and Coquille (514) are the only two schools with complete teams.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary's 310, Bandon 354, Coquille 373, Rogue River 397, Cascade Christian 413, Sutherlin and Hosanna Christian/Triad incomplete.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Bryce Stiemert, SM, 71; 2. (tie) Kahner Hardin, Suth, and Brock Drury, SM, 75; 4. (tie) Tiger Kao, SM, and Carter Borror, Coq, 79.
