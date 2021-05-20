EAGLE POINT — Roseburg’s MaKayla Walker shot an 18-hole score of 84 and finished fourth in the Southern Oregon Championships girls golf tournament on Wednesday at Eagle Point Golf Club.
Lauren Sandfort finished fifth at 88 and Eva McMillan carded a 126 for the Indians.
Baylee Hammericksen of St. Mary’s was the medalist with a 76. The Crusaders won the team title, finishing 19 strokes in front of Grants Pass.
