GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats tightened up the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball race on Tuesday.

Freshman Aryanna Belloir tossed a two-hitter as Glide handed Oakridge its first league loss, winning 8-0 at Coplin Field.

Glide (12-1, 8-1 SD3) and Oakridge (8-5, 8-1) are tied for the league lead, with North Douglas (10-1, 7-1) and Monroe (8-3, 7-1) a half-game back in third.

"I was concerned coming into this game, but we played well," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "Considering the conditions, (Belloir) threw very well. Her fastball was working."

Belloir struck out 16, walked two and hit one batter over seven innings. She gave up singles to Sadie Snyder and Jade Snyder.

Freshman Peyton Geiger went 2-for-3, while Madison Weber and Lily Ranger were both 2-for-4 for the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 4 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll.

The loss snapped the Warriors' eight-game winning streak.

The two clubs are scheduled to meet again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Glide, weather permitting.

Glide;120;140;0;—;8;9;1

Oakridge;000;000;0;—;0;2;4

Belloir and Geiger; S. Snyder, Jones (2), S. Snyder (5) and Kirkhart. W — Belloir. L — S. Snyder.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.