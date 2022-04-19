Belloir, Glide shut out Oakridge, 8-0 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats tightened up the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball race on Tuesday.Freshman Aryanna Belloir tossed a two-hitter as Glide handed Oakridge its first league loss, winning 8-0 at Coplin Field.Glide (12-1, 8-1 SD3) and Oakridge (8-5, 8-1) are tied for the league lead, with North Douglas (10-1, 7-1) and Monroe (8-3, 7-1) a half-game back in third."I was concerned coming into this game, but we played well," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "Considering the conditions, (Belloir) threw very well. Her fastball was working."Belloir struck out 16, walked two and hit one batter over seven innings. She gave up singles to Sadie Snyder and Jade Snyder.Freshman Peyton Geiger went 2-for-3, while Madison Weber and Lily Ranger were both 2-for-4 for the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 4 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll. The loss snapped the Warriors' eight-game winning streak.The two clubs are scheduled to meet again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Glide, weather permitting.Glide;120;140;0;—;8;9;1Oakridge;000;000;0;—;0;2;4Belloir and Geiger; S. Snyder, Jones (2), S. Snyder (5) and Kirkhart. W — Belloir. L — S. Snyder. 