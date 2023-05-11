GLIDE — Sophomore pitcher Aryanna Belloir allowed just three hits over 14 innings, leading the Glide Wildcats to a Far West League softball doubleheader sweep of visiting Brookings-Harbor Thursday at Coplin Field.
Glide won the first game 8-0 and the second 2-0, virtually assuring the Wildcats a spot in the Class 3A state playoffs. Glide sits in fourth place in the FWL with an 11-5 record, four wins ahead of fifth-place Sutherlin with just two games remaining.
Peyton Geiger hit a three-run homer to highlight a five-run fifth inning for the Wildcats (14-5 overall) in the opener. Geiger had a pair of hits and drove in four runs, and Madison Weber also had a pair of hits.
Belloir faced 25 Bruins hitters over seven innings, striking out nine while allowing just two hits.
In the second game, Glide scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a fielding error by Brookings third baseman Cam Crosby.
Belloir locked up the Bruins' lineup in the nightcap, allowing just one hit while striking out 15.
The Wildcats close out their league schedule with a home twin bill Monday against Douglas. Glide still has one nonleague game on its schedule, a road trip to Coos Bay to face Marshfield in a single game Wednesday.
First Game
Brookings;000;000;0;—;0;2;3
Glide;101;150;x;—;8;5;2
Arlandson and Hodges; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Arlandson. 3B — Crosby (BH). HR — Geiger (G).
Second Game
Brookings;000;000;0;—;0;1;3
Glide;000;200;x;—;2;5;1
Dotson and Hodges; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Dotson.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
