BEND — Roseburg was overpowered by who most consider the top pitcher in the Oregon high school ranks this spring.
Addisen Fisher, who's rated the No. 2 sophomore pitcher in the nation by one publication, tossed a five-hit shutout as No. 1-ranked Bend defeated Roseburg 6-0 in a nonconference game.
Fisher struck out 12 and walked none, and aided her cause at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double.
"That kid is the real deal. She's the best pitcher I've seen in my time at Roseburg (since Pat Moore of South Medford)," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "She was throwing 67-68 miles per hour and moves the ball around."
The Indians (1-2) didn't have a baserunner reach second base. Shyla Mead, Emma Murphy, Kami Gibson, Reaghan Gilbert and Stephanie Blix hit singles for Roseburg.
Gibson took the loss, giving up nine hits before being relieved by Stephanie Blix in the sixth. Gibson fanned 11 and walked one.
Sophia Weathers went 3-for-4 and Lena Zahniser was 2-for-4 for Bend (3-0). Gracie Goewey ripped a two-run homer in the fifth.
Roseburg opens play in the North Medford Spring Invitational at 2 p.m. Monday against Southridge.
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;5;4
Bend;001;131;x;—6;11;2
Gibson, Blix (6) and Stribling; Fisher and Weathers. W — Fisher. L — Gibson (1-2). 2B — Fisher (B), Zahniser (B), Parker (B). HR — Goewey (B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.