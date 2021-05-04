OAKLAND — Glide scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to finish off an 18-1 Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball victory over host Oakland Tuesday.
Glide pitcher Molly Mills allowed one run on seven hits while striking out four and walking two in the win. Madison Weber and Kamryn Aumock both went 2-for-3 at the plate while driving in three runs for the Wildcats, who won their ninth straight after a season-opening loss to Days Creek.
Ruby Livingston added two hits, scored four runs and stole a pair of bases for Glide, while Katelynn Stiles scored three times, drove in two runs and stole two bags. Aubry Hill had three steals for the Lady 'Cats.
Aubrey Templeton went 2-for-3 and Kylie Pfaff scored the lone run for Oakland.
Glide (9-1) will host Oakridge in an SD3 doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at Coplin Field. Oakland (1-7-1) hosts the Creswell JV in a single game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Glide;130;3(11);—;18;9;1
Oakland;000;10;—;1;7;1
Mills and Ranger; Templeton, Fauver (4) and Pfaff. W — Mills. L — Templeton. 2B — Livingston (G), Weber (G). 3B — Weber (G), Ranger (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.