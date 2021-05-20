PRINEVILLE — A nine-run first inning by the Grant Union/Prairie City Prospectors was a bit deflating to the North Douglas Warriors on Thursday.
Jaydika Anderson's grand slam highlighted Grant Union's explosion in the first and the Prospectors went on to hand North Douglas a 14-4 loss in six innings in a Class 2A/1A softball tournament game at Crook County High School.
"That whole team hit the ball," said North Douglas coach Jesse Rice, whose team lost for just the second time in 18 games this season. "They were hitting all the gaps."
Grant Union (13-2) had three long balls in the contest and Harli Grove went 4-for-4. Freshman pitcher Drewsey Williams gave up four runs to the Warriors in the third inning, but shut them out the rest of the way.
Halli Vaughn, the losing pitcher, hit a two-run homer for North Douglas. Brooklyn Williams had an RBI single.
North Douglas will face Nestucca at 11 a.m. Saturday in Redmond. If the Warriors win, they'll play for fifth place.
N. Douglas;004;000;—;4;7;2
Grant Union;900;401;—;14;14;1
Vaughn and L. Ward; Williams and Robertson. W — Williams. L — Vaughn. 2B — A. Ward (ND), Gerry (GU). HR — Vaughn (ND), Parsons (GU), Robertson (GU), Anderson (GU).
