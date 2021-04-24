The Roseburg High School baseball team came up with a big inning in the second game after watching Grants Pass get one in the opener.
The Indians exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning and received a strong pitching performance from Evan Corbin to take a 10-3 victory in the nightcap and salvage a split in a Southern Oregon Conference regional doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Cavemen pushed over six runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead, then held on for a 9-7 win in the first game.
"I think our mindset was we're not going to come out of here with a split. We're splitting at any cost," Roseburg third baseman/pitcher Austin Takahashi said. "That third inning (in the second game) where we scored, that got us going and we just didn't stop.
"I don't think anybody is ever satisfied with a split, but you take what you can get."
Roseburg coach Troy Thompson was pleased to see his club bounce back after leaving 12 runners on base in the opener.
"It was nice to see us stay with it in Game 2," he said. "Putting eight on the board in the sixth inning obviously was a big part of that ballgame. Some good at bats, some patient at bats by our kids. When we had the chance to be aggressive, we certainly were in that inning.
"It was nice to put a big number on the board."
Corbin, a sophomore right-hander, went the distance in the nightcap, allowing five hits. He gave up three runs in the second inning, but pitched shutout ball over the last five frames. Corbin struck out three and walked one, throwing 81 pitches — 58 for strikes.
"Evan Corbin did a fantastic job on the mound," Thompson said. "He throws a ton of strikes, and can throw several pitches for strikes and he did that today. It was a great effort by him to go the whole way and keep them off-balanced, and we played solid defense behind him."
"(Corbin) did good," Takahashi said. "Threw strikes, got us outs and that's all you need."
The Cavemen (4-2) had taken a 3-2 advantage in the second when Kain Robinson hit a two-run double and Gabe Calabro knocked in a run on a groundout. Knox Hubbard opened the scoring for Roseburg (5-2) in the first with a two-run single.
In the Roseburg third, Dominic Tatone started the explosion with an RBI single and Garrett Zeimet gave the Tribe the lead for good with a sacrifice fly. Roseburg got a run-scoring single from Carson Dunn, a two-run double from Logan Klopfenstein, a two-run triple from Takahashi and an RBI basehit from Sebastian Watson to make it 10-3.
"Oh definitely," replied Takahashi, when asked if hitting is contagious. "It's big."
Grants Pass used some key extra-base hits to win the first game.
In the sixth, Andrew Eide ripped a three-run homer to left field off Zeimet to give the Cavemen a 5-4 lead. Dante Haven scored on a passed ball and Kaden Cartwright lined a two-run triple to left-center to make it 8-4. Haven added an RBI single in the seventh to put G.P. up by five.
But the Indians rallied for three runs in the seventh, with Jordan White contributing an RBI double and Dunn hitting a sacrifice fly. Dawson Gillespie drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to bring Roseburg within two at 9-7.
But Ashton Durler, G.P.'s third pitcher, got Tatone to fly out to right to end the contest.
Eide picked up the decision despite some control problems, allowing six hits and five runs with three strikeouts and eight walks over six innings.
Zeimet took the loss, going five innings. The right-hander gave up six hits and seven runs, fanning six and walking three.
"At times he's dominant," Thompson said of Zeimet. "Other times the ball gets way from him a little bit. But I thought he had a gutty effort to get us as deep as he did. If we score some of those runs we left on base, it's a different result."
Takahashi went 2-for-4 for the Tribe in the game. Troy Jones had a clutch pinch-hit run-scoring double in the fifth.
Roseburg will be on the road next Saturday, traveling to Eagle Point for a doubleheader.
First Game
Grants Pass;101;006;1;—;9;9;2
Roseburg;003;010;3;—;7;8;0
Eide, Haven (7), Durler (7) and Osborne; Zeimet, Takahashi (6) and Hubbard. W — Eide. L — Zeimet (1-1). S — Durler. 2B — Hood (GP), Jones (R), White (R). 3B — Cartwright (GP), Osborne (GP). HR — Eide (GP).
Second Game
Grants Pass;030;000;0;—;3;5;4
Roseburg;208;000;x;—;10;7;2
Durler, Calabro (3) and Osborne; Corbin and Hubbard. W — Corbin (2-0). L — Durler. 2B — Robinson (GP), Klopfenstein (R). 3B — Takahashi (R).
