BEAVERTON — The Roseburg High School softball team got its season off to a strong start on Wednesday, using a big inning to defeat Sunset 12-4 in a nonconference game.
The Indians broke open a tight contest with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning, stroking nine hits and drawing two walks.
"We just attacked (in that inning)," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "We played very well today. We're young and scrappy."
Roseburg finished with 15 hits overall. Haleigh Wambolt went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Emma Murphy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Reaghan Gilbert was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Masyn Tabor went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ella Miller was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Freshman pitcher Jasmine Morales won her varsity debut, allowing 10 hits and four runs. She struck out seven and walked four.
The Indians have five seniors on their roster, but also are carrying five sophomores, four freshmen and one junior.
"It's a whole new look," Blevins said.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Gresham in a nonconference doubleheader Friday at Stewart Park, beginning at 2 p.m.
Roseburg;010;470;0;—;12;15;1
Sunset;003;001;0;—;4;10;1
Morales and T. Singleton; Pappas, Cooper (5) and McKenna. W — Morales. L — Pappas. 2B — Morales (R), Murphy (R), T. Singleton (R), C. Singleton (R), Pena (S), Micciche (S). 3B — Paz (S).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
