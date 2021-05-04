SUTHERLIN — County rivals South Umpqua and Sutherlin squared off Tuesday in the first of their three softball meetings this season.
The Lancers used an eight-run fourth inning to take control of the game and received a strong pitching performance from sophomore Tatum Kelley in relief en route to a 10-2 Far West League victory at the Bulldogs' field.
"Tatum Kelley came out and pitched hard for us," South Umpqua coach Holly George said. "(Catcher) Montanah Love crushed it behind the plate, blocking everything. The girls just needed to wake up their bats and remind themselves they could hit the ball."
Kelley relieved sophomore Violet Richardson in the first inning after Richardson faced just two batters. Kelley gave up seven hits and two earned runs with 15 strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.
"Tatum hit her spots well," George said.
After a slow start, South Umpqua finished with 10 hits. Kelley, Amelia Ferguson, Violet Richardson and Love all stroked a pair of hits.
The Lancers (6-1, 6-1 FWL) were coming off a 6-5 loss to Brookings-Harbor in the second game of a doubleheader last Saturday in Tri City. The Bruins rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the win and hand S.U. its first defeat of the spring.
"I don't think so," replied Ferguson, when asked if the Lancers carried that defeat over to Tuesday. "Obviously it was hard to lose, but we got over that. We knew we played hard.
"I felt good about today. There are a few things we need to work on, like our hitting. But (our performance) wasn't too bad."
After giving up the eight-spot in the fourth, the Bulldogs (2-7, 2-4) avoided losing via the 10-run rule by limiting the Lancers to only one run the rest of the way.
"We knew they were a good team," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "I told the girls to go in there, have fun and be ready for anything. We had a hard time (in the fourth inning), but the girls didn't give up. We stopped the bleeding, then had some pretty good innings."
South Umpqua sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth, capitalizing on three hits, three walks, one hit batter and two Sutherlin errors.
Ferguson had a two-run single, Grace Johnson doubled and Love knocked in a run with a double in the inning.
Micah Wicks went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Amy Dickover contributed an RBI single for Sutherlin. Ashley Radmer and Marissa Magana each added two hits.
The Bulldogs left 12 runners on base. Heaven Richardson took the loss, fanning six and walking eight.
"Their pitcher came out and pitched hard," George said.
The Lancers were missing four starters due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
The two teams will meet again Friday in a doubleheader at South Umpqua, beginning at 3 p.m.
"I feel like we have a strong team," said Ferguson, one of two seniors on the team along with Morgyn Jaynes. "We're going to come out and kick some butt."
S. Umpqua;001;810;0;—;10;10;1
Sutherlin;001;001;0;—;2;8;2
V. Richardson, Kelley (1) and Love; H. Richardson and Vermillion. W — Kelley. L — H. Richardson. 2B — Johnson (SU), Love (SU).
