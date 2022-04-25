DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team broke the game open with 12 runs in the fourth inning and handed Yoncalla a 19-6 loss in five on Monday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game.

Bailey Stufflebeam and Fionna Ketchem both went 3-for-4 for the Wolves (9-3, 8-3 SD3). Stufflebeam tripled and added two doubles. Lyris Berlingeri stroked a pair of doubles.

Ketchem pitched the win, striking out six. Tiara Martin and Nichole Noffsinger each stroked two hits for the Eagles (6-8, 4-8).

Yoncalla is scheduled to host North Douglas Tuesday. Days Creek will visit the Eagles Wednesday.

Yoncalla;140;10;—;6;4;2

D. Creek;340;(12)x;—;19;15;1

Martin, Noffsinger (4) and Van Loon; Ketchem and Wheeler. W — Ketchem. L — Martin. 2B — Noffsinger (Y), Berlingeri 2 (DC), Stufflebeam 2 (DC), Harris (DC), Ketchem (DC). 3B — Stufflebeam (DC).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

