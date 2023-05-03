Big innings lift Oakridge to 15-3, four-inning softball win over Days Creek DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKRIDGE — Natalie Terral drove in three of host Oakridge's 15 runs as the Warriors beat Days Creek 15-3 in four innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game Wednesday.The Warriors scored in all four innings, including six runs in the second and four in the third.Days Creek was limited to just four hits, two of which were run-scoring triples by sophomores Shayleigh Mumford and McKenzie Park in the top of the fifth inning.Days Creek (7-9, 7-9 SD4) is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian Monday.Days Creek;001;02;—;3;4;3Oakridge;263;4x;—;15;6;4Mumford and Harris; J. Snyder and Mason. W — J. Snyder. L — Mumford. 2B — Crume (DC), J. Snyder (O). 3B — Mumford (DC), Park (DC). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321, ext. 7219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man arrested on second degree murder charge New addition to downtown: Food n Beverage Umpqua Athletics wins Nevada cheerleading compeititon 'Seams Like Home', annual quilt show, draws hundreds to Douglas County Fairgrounds Letter: Caught off guard by local GOP Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News AHL Playoff Glance Why did Oregon GOP senators stay home? A look at the tension Vegas 6, Edmonton 4 Vegas 6, Edmonton 4 Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
