SUTHERLIN — Brookings-Harbor used a nine-run first inning to take control and defeated Sutherlin 16-6 in six innings on Tuesday in a Far West League softball game.
Tilly Peters led the Bruins (9-4, 6-4 FWL) at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs.
Erica MacDonald was 3-for-3 with a double for the Bulldogs (2-11, 2-8). Heaven Richardson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Brookings Friday.
Brookings;931;102;—;16;10;1
Sutherlin;001;221;—;6;10;7
Crosby and Taylor; Richardson and Magana, Vermillion (2). W — Crosby. L — Richardson. 2B — MacDonald (S). 3B — Peters (B-H). HR — Richardson (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.