BROOKINGS — The Douglas softball team was swept by Brookings-Harbor in a Far West League doubleheader on Saturday, losing 16-3 and 9-4.
The first game was stopped after five innings.
The Trojans dropped to 0-3 on the season. No details were provided by Douglas to The News-Review.
