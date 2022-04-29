WINSTON — The Douglas softball team was swept by Brookings-Harbor in a Class 3A Far West League doubleheader on Friday, losing 11-1 and 18-13.
Maddy Taylor pitched a four-hitter with two strikeouts and one walk for the Bruins (12-3, 5-1 FWL) in the opener. Alaura Hale knocked in the lone run for the Trojans (8-7, 1-2), singling in Kierra Bennett in the fourth.
Douglas lost starting pitcher Torrin Richardson to an injury late in the contest.
The two clubs combined for 31 runs and 26 hits in the second game.
Bennett went 3-for-3, Sam Perron was 2-for-3, Bridgette Imel was 2-for-4 and freshman Malia Schultz went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run for Douglas.
The Trojans defeated the Bruins 6-3 Wednesday in Brookings, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Richardson lined a two-run double and Bennett ripped a two-run homer in the inning.
Richardson pitched the win, striking out 12 and walking three. Bennett and Hale both finished with a pair of hits.
Douglas is scheduled to host second-ranked South Umpqua Tuesday.
First Game
Brookings;204;122;—;11;11;0
Douglas;000;100;—;1;4;3
Taylor and Pryor; Richardson, Hale (4) and Avery. W — Taylor. L — Richardson. 2B — J. Crosby 2 (B), Pryor (B), Ziegler (B), Richardson (D).
Second Game
Brookings;086;310;—;18;13;2
Douglas;117;202;—;13;13;3
Taylor, J. Crosby (3) and Pryor; Hale and Perron. W — Taylor. L — Hale. 2B — Pryor (B), J. Crosby (B), Koepnick (B), Taylor (B), C. Crosby (B), Ziegler (B), Bennett (D), Hester (D), Mar. Schultz (D). HR — James (B), Mal. Schultz (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.