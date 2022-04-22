Brookings-Harbor takes two from Sutherlin in FWL twin bill TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUTHERLIN — Brookings-Harbor swept a Far West League softball doubleheader from Sutherlin on Friday, winning 9-7 and 10-6.Charlie Nolte went 3-for-4 for the Bruins (9-2, 2-0 FWL) in the opener. Hannah James, Jo Jo Pryor and Kelcie Ziegler each chipped in two hits. Maddy Taylor pitched the win, striking out 11.Kendra Parsons, Ashley Radmer, Erica MacDonald, Emily Englestad and Tahlor Westrom had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs (3-8, 0-2).Jordan Crosby went 3-for-4 for Brookings in the nightcap. James, Taylor and Kami Koepnick each had two hits.Josie Vermillion was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs for Sutherlin. Radmer, Westrom and Sierra Escalante all contributed two hits.The two clubs are scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. Monday in Brookings in a single game.First Game Brookings;500;103;0;—;9;12;0Sutherlin;401;002;0;—;7;13;0Taylor and Pryor; Westrom and Zuniga. W — Taylor. L — Westrom. 2B — Pryor (B), Ziegler (B), Koepnick (B), Radmer (S). 3B — James (B).Second GameBrookings;202;020;4;—;10;14;0Sutherlin;000;102;3;—;6;12;2Taylor and Pryor; Lofton, Westrom (7) and K. Englestad, Zuniga, Stevens. W — Taylor. L — Lofton. 2B — J. Crosby (B), Westrom (S), MacDonald (S). HR — Vermillion (S). 