SUTHERLIN — Brookings-Harbor swept a Far West League softball doubleheader from Sutherlin on Friday, winning 9-7 and 10-6.

Charlie Nolte went 3-for-4 for the Bruins (9-2, 2-0 FWL) in the opener. Hannah James, Jo Jo Pryor and Kelcie Ziegler each chipped in two hits. Maddy Taylor pitched the win, striking out 11.

Kendra Parsons, Ashley Radmer, Erica MacDonald, Emily Englestad and Tahlor Westrom had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs (3-8, 0-2).

Jordan Crosby went 3-for-4 for Brookings in the nightcap. James, Taylor and Kami Koepnick each had two hits.

Josie Vermillion was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs for Sutherlin. Radmer, Westrom and Sierra Escalante all contributed two hits.

The two clubs are scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. Monday in Brookings in a single game.

First Game

Brookings;500;103;0;—;9;12;0

Sutherlin;401;002;0;—;7;13;0

Taylor and Pryor; Westrom and Zuniga. W — Taylor. L — Westrom. 2B — Pryor (B), Ziegler (B), Koepnick (B), Radmer (S). 3B — James (B).

Second Game

Brookings;202;020;4;—;10;14;0

Sutherlin;000;102;3;—;6;12;2

Taylor and Pryor; Lofton, Westrom (7) and K. Englestad, Zuniga, Stevens. W — Taylor. L — Lofton. 2B — J. Crosby (B), Westrom (S), MacDonald (S). HR — Vermillion (S).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

