Sheldon remained in a tie with South Medford for first place in the Southwest Conference softball standings with a 3-2 win over Roseburg on Tuesday at Stewart Park.

Sophomore Payton Burnham ripped a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning for the Irish (14-4, 6-1 SWC), who are ranked No. 9 in the latest OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches poll.

Burnham also pitched the win for Sheldon, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Kinley Pappas went 3-for-3 for Sheldon.

"I was really impressed with her pitching," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said of Burnham. "She can swing it, too."

Blevins was disappointed with the loss, but proud of his team's effort.

"We played Roseburg softball today," he said. "Our energy up, and it was more of a team effort. We were making plays. If we play like this, we'll be in good shape."

Kami Gibson took the loss for Roseburg (5-12, 1-6), giving up seven hits. The senior right-hander fanned eight and walked two.

"Kami pitched well," Blevins said. "She threw a good dropball (to Burnham), but she came up with a big hit."

Shyla Mead, Stephanie Blix and Moriah Hoshowski all went 2-for-3 for the Tribe. Roseburg scored both of its runs in the third, with Hoshowski delivering an RBI single and scoring on a passed ball.

Roseburg resumes conference play Saturday, traveling to last-place South Eugene for a doubleheader. The first game is set for noon.

Sheldon;000;003;0;—;3;7;2

Roseburg;002;000;0;—;2;6;1

Burnham and Pappas; Gibson and Stribling. W — Burnham. L — Gibson. 2B — Pappas (S). HR — Burnham (S).

