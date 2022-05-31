TRI CITY — It took the 27th game of the season for the South Umpqua softball team to experience defeat on Tuesday.
Ayla Davies cooled off the second-seeded Lancers' bats with a three-hitter and Mattie Woodbury ripped a pair of home runs as the No. 3 Hilanders earned a berth in the OSAA Class 3A state championship game with a 7-1 semifinal victory at South Umpqua's field.
Burns (29-1), which has won 29 straight since a season-opening loss to Grant Union, will meet No. 1 Yamhill-Carlton (26-3) for the title on Friday at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. The Tigers eliminated No. 4 Scio 10-0 in six innings Wednesday.
South Umpqua (26-1), the Far West League champion, saw an outstanding season come to a disappointing end. The Lancers were bidding to reach the state title game for the first time in school history.
Davies, a sophomore right-hander, tossed 6 1/3 innings of no-hit ball. She finished with 17 strikeouts and one walk against an S.U. team that entered the contest averaging 12.2 runs a game.
"It took us most of the game to finally get caught up," South Umpqua coach J.P. Kelley said. "Give credit to her (Davies), that's the best we've seen all season. Burns is a solid ballclub, you can't take anything away from them. We couldn't quite get it together on defense — we made a few errors and you can't win games if you're not playing clean softball."
Davies has been dominant during the postseason. She opened with a two-hitter against No. 14 Douglas, fanning 15 in an 8-1 win. She fired a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 7-0 shutout of No. 11 Blanchet Catholic in the quarterfinals.
"She just competes. My hat's off to her time in and time out because she's one of those girls who's not on an emotional roller coaster," Burns coach Robert Medley said. "She doesn't get too excited when she gets a strikeout and doesn't get down at all when she gives up a walk.
"She stays stable, things don't get to her. She's one of the best pitchers in the state and every time she steps in the circle gives us a chance to win."
"She was just faster than we've seen before and we needed to adjust earlier," S.U. right fielder Kiersten Chapman said.
Woodbury — the No. 9 hitter for Burns — hit a two-run homer in the third inning and added a solo blast in the seventh.
"She's not very big, but one of those kids who gets every ounce of energy out of her frame," Medley said. "She does everything full speed. We have to get production through the order, and we got that today and I couldn't be more proud of them."
South Umpqua scored its lone run in the sixth. With one out, freshman Mady Pratt lined a sharp single to left field and came home on a triple to right-center by freshman Haley Twyman.
Violet Richardson had the other hit for the Lancers, singling to lead off the seventh.
"That's a very good softball team," Medley said of the Lancers. "I know we beat them by six, but that's not indicative of the game or team they are."
Richardson took the loss, giving up seven hits and five earned runs. The junior right-hander struck out seven, walked six and hit two batters.
Davies was 2-for-3 with a double for Burns.
South Umpqua only loses one senior to graduation, Chapman, and should be among the title contenders in 2023. Burns also only has one senior on its roster.
"I'm insanely proud of us," Chapman said, reflecting on the season. "We did amazing, and fought to the end. I'm very proud to have been a part of this team my senior year."
"I don't know if (South Umpqua) has had a team that's played that well," Kelley said. "The girls had a lot invested in this game, and it hurts. We'll keep that hurt with us and will come back bigger and better next year."
Burns;140;001;1;—;7;7;0
S. Umpqua;000;001;0;—;1;3;6
Davies and Medley; Richardson and Love. W — Davies. L — Richardson. 2B — Davies (B). 3B — Twyman (SU). HR — Woodbury 2 (B).
