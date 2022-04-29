MONROE — The Camas Valley Hornets were no match for the No. 10-ranked Monroe Dragons on Friday, losing 14-0 and 20-1 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader.

The first game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule and the second contest went three. The Dragons improved to 15-3 overall and 14-1 in SD3, while the Hornets dropped to 1-13 and 1-13.

No game statistics were provided to The News-Review.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

