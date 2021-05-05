WINSTON — Katelyn Willard pitched a one-hitter and contributed three of Cascade Christian’s 13 hits in a 15-0 win over Douglas in four innings on Tuesday in a Far West League softball game.
Willard struck out eight and walked none. Douglas’ lone hit was a double by Alaura Hale in the first inning.
Ali Modrell was 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Challengers (8-2, 6-1 FWL), including a three-run double in an eight-run fourth inning.
The Trojans (1-9, 1-9) committed seven errors.
C. Christian;331;8;—;15;13;1
Douglas;000;0;—;0;1;7
Willard and Modrell; Hale and Watson. W — Willard. L — Hale. 2B — Modrell (CC), Hale (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.