MEDFORD — Cascade Christian completed a three-game series sweep of South Umpqua, winning two Far West League softball contests on Friday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The league champion Challengers (13-2, 11-1 FWL) won the opener 4-2 and took the nightcap 14-2 in six innings.
"We just didn't get the hits and runs we needed," South Umpqua coach Holly George said.
Cascade Christian senior Katelyn Willard outdueled S.U. sophomore Violet Richardson in the first game. Willard pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks. Richardson gave up six hits and two earned runs over six innings, fanning seven and walking two.
Zoie Fisher was 2-for-2 with three runs for C.C. Richardson went 2-for-3 to lead the Lancers (8-4, 8-4).
In Game 2, the Challengers got 15 hits off Tatum Kelley and Richardson. Ali Modrell was 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs for Cascade Christian.
Richardson and Ashlyn Vey hit solo homers for S.U.
First Game
S. Umpqua;200;000;0;—;2;3;1
C. Christian;101;020;x;—;4;4;2
Richardson and Love; Willard and Modrell. W — Willard. L — Richardson. 2B — Sweem (CC).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;100;100;—;2;4;4
C. Christian;004;325;—;14;15;0
Kelley, Richardson (5) and Love; Willard and Modrell. W — Willard. L — Kelley. 2B — Norton (SU), Willard (CC), Palmer (CC). HR — Richardson (SU), Vey (SU), Modrell (CC).
