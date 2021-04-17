SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin softball team dropped to 0-3 on the season with a pair of losses to Cascade Christian on Friday in a Far West League doubleheader.
The Challengers (3-0) won 14-1 and 20-1, the first game getting stopped after five innings and the second contest going six.
Erica MacDonald hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs in the first game. Katelyn Willard struck out 12 for C.C. Heaven Richardson doubled for Sutherlin in the nightcap.
First Game
C. Christian;531;23;—;14;10;0
Sutherlin;010;00;—;1;1;5
Willard and Modrell; Richardson and Magana. WP — Willard. LP — Richardson. 2B — Modrell (CC). 3B — Willard (CC). HR — Clark (CC), MacDonald (S).
Second Game
C. Christian;203;20(13);—20;11;3
Sutherlin;000;100;—;1;1;3
Willard and Modrell; Richardson and Magana. WP — Willard. LP — Richardson. 2B — Bonner (CC), Richardson (S). HR — Palmer (CC).
