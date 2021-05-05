OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team had a rough day against the visiting Creswell junior varsity on Wednesday, dropping a 20-1 decision in three innings in a nonleague game.
Ellie Witten tripled and scored the lone run for the Oakers (1-8-1). Natalie Pagan knocked in the run.
Creswell JV;(10)0(10);—;20;5;0
Oakland;001;—;1;3;1
Osborn and Sharp; Templeton, Fauver (1), Thacker (3) and Pfaff. W — Osborn. L — Templeton. 3B — Witten (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.