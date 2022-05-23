DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team rode its bats on the way to an 18-10 win over Coquille on Monday in the first round of the Class 2A/1A playoffs.
It marked the first state softball playoff victory in the history of the school, according to OSAA records.
The 14th-seeded Wolves (18-7) pounded out 19 hits, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed against the No. 19 Red Devils (15-9).
Lyris Berlingeri, Natalie Harris and McKenzie Park all went 3-for-5 for Days Creek. Riley Crume was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Bailey Stufflebeam was 2-for-4, Robyn Stratford was 2-for-3 and Raime Wheeler went 2-for-5.
D.C. pitcher Fionna Ketchem didn't have her best day in the circle, giving up seven hits and 10 runs with five strikeouts and 12 walks.
Bailey Higgins, Regan Hogan and Adele Ancelin all had two hits for Coquille.
"It's a pretty huge win. I don't know if Days Creek has ever made it past the first round," Wolves coach Shad Stufflebeam said. "The girls are pretty excited about it."
Days Creek will travel to No. 3 Union/Cove (16-5) Wednesday for a second-round game. Game time is 1 p.m. Union/Cove received a bye in the first round.
Coquille;002;250;1;—;10;7;3
D. Creek;613;260;x;—;18;19;4
Brugnoli and Hogan; Ketchem and Wheeler. W — Ketchem. L — Brugnoli. 2B — Higgins 2 (C), Hogan (C), Crume (DC), Harris (DC), Stufflebeam (DC), Wheeler (DC), Park (DC).
