DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves edged the Glide Wildcats 9-8 in a season-opening prep softball game on Tuesday.
The Wolves finished with 14 hits, led by Ashtyn Slater's 4-for-4 day. Megan Kruzic was 3-for-5, Bailey Stufflebeam was 2-for-2 and Shandiin Newton and Lyris Berlingeri were both 2-for-3.
Ella Wright and Madison Weber each went 3-for-3 for Glide. Molly Mills was 2-for-4.
Glide;003;041;0;—;8;11;1
D. Creek;313;200;x;—;9;14;0
Mills and Ranger; Newton and Wheeler. WP — Newton. LP — Mills. 2B — Livingston (G), Weber (G), Mills (G), Newton (DC), Stufflebeam (DC), Chandler (DC). 3B — Weber (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.