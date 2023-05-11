DAYS CREEK — In the final games of her high school softball career, Bailey Stufflebeam drove in a combined seven runs and Days Creek ended its Class 2A/1A Special District 4 season with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Camas Valley.
Days Creek finished its season with a record of 8-11 overall and 8-10 in SD4. Camas Valley finished 0-18 on the season.
The Wolves won the first game 13-3 in five innings and the second 20-5 in three innings, both games stopped by the mercy rule.
Stufflebeam had two hits and drove in four runs in the opener, and Natalie Harris had two hits and three RBIs for Days Creek. Pitcher Shayleigh Mumford limited Camas Valley to two hits while striking out six and walking three.
In the second game, Riley Crume hit a two-run inside-the-park homer as part of a five-RBI game for Days Creek. Harris had three hits and Stufflebeam plated three runs.
Stufflebeam, Marrisa Jandura and Emily Mazie will graduate from the Days Creek program in June. There are no seniors on the Camas Valley roster.
First Game
C. Valley;000;03;—;3;2;4
D. Creek;435;1x;—;13;9;0
Wilson and Liles; Mumford and Harris. W — Mumford. L — Wilson. 2B — Wilson (CV), Crume (DC), Berlingeri (DC).
Second Game
C. Valley;005;—;5;3;1
D. Creek;(13)7x;—;20;10;0
Wilson, Liles (1), Wilson (2) and Plikat; Jandura and Harris. W — Jandura. L — Wilson. 2B — Liles (CV), Harris 2 (DC), Park (DC), Jandura (DC), Stone (DC). HR — Crume (DC).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
