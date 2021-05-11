DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team rolled to a 13-0 victory over Riddle in five innings on Monday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game.
Shandiin Newton pitched a three-hitter for the Wolves (8-3, 8-3 SD3), striking out four and walking none. Lyris Berlingeri, Bailey Stufflebeam, Ashtyn Slater, Fiona Ketchum and McKenzie Park all had two hits.
Alex Miles, Emilee Ball and Desiree Buchanan had hits for the Irish (3-9-1, 3-9-1).
Days Creek will travel to Lowell Wednesday for a doubleheader.
Riddle;000;00;—;0;3;2
D. Creek;170;5x;—;13;12;1
S. Miles and A. Miles; Newton and Wheeler. W — Newton. L — S. Miles. 2B — Park 2 (DC), Newton (DC), Slater (DC).
