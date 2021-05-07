DAYS CREEK — The Wolves turned in their best performance of the season in a 15-0 win over Monroe in the first game of a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Friday, according to coach Katie Staudemaier.
The opener was stopped after three innings due to the 15-run rule implemented this season. The Dragons won the second game, 6-5.
Days Creek (7-3, 7-3 SD3) pounded out 17 hits in the first game. Bailey Stufflebeam was 4-for-4 with three doubles and Raime Wheeler went 3-for-3. Fiona Ketchum, Ashtyn Slater, Shandiin Newton and Megan Kruzic all added two hits.
Newton pitched a three-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
In Game 2, Monroe (8-3, 7-2) held off a D.C. rally in the seventh. The Wolves had the tying run on, but the baserunner was thrown out at third to end the contest.
Slater had three hits in four at-bats, including three doubles, and Stufflebeam was 2-for-3 with a triple. Ashley Sutton homered and tripled for Monroe.
Days Creek is scheduled to host Riddle on Monday.
First Game
Monroe;000;—;0;3;1
D. Creek;11(13;—;15;17;0
Martin and Sutton; Newton and Wheeler. W — Newton. L — Martin. 2B — Newton (DC), Stufflebeam 3 (DC). 3B — Slater (DC).
Second Game
Monroe;101;301;0;—;6;6;2
D. Creek;013;000;1;—;5;10;5
Ellsworth and Sutton; Newton and Wheeler. W — Ellsworth. L — Newton. 2B — Hull (M), Martin (M), Deaton (M), Slater 3 (DC), Park (DC), Newton (DC). 3B — Stufflebeam (DC), Sutton (M). HR — Sutton (M).
