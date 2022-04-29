DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves hiked their winning streak to 10 games on Friday, sweeping a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader from Oakridge by scores of 12-2 and 16-6.
The first game was stopped after six innings due to the mercy rule and the second contest went five. Days Creek (12-3, 11-3 SD3) is in fourth place in the league standings.
Fionna Ketchem pitched a three-hitter in the opener, striking out six and walking three. Raime Wheeler had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Bailey Stufflebeam stroked two hits and Ketchem knocked in three runs.
Kaili Kirkhart led the Warriors (8-10, 8-6) with a pair of hits.
The Wolves scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth in the second game. Wheeler collected three hits and three RBIs, Natalie Harris had two hits and four RBIs and Bailey Stufflebeam knocked in three runs.
"We're playing well. We hit the ball throughout the lineup," D.C. coach Shad Stufflebeam said. "Ketchem has been great pitching and Wheeler has been solid behind the plate."
Days Creek is scheduled to travel to No. 3 Glide Monday for a league contest.
First Game
Oakridge;002;000;—;2;3;2
D. Creek;341;202;—;12;6;3
Jones, S. Snyder (1) and Kirkhart; Ketchem and Weeler. W — Ketchem. L — Jones. 2B — Crume (DC), Ketchem (DC). 3B — Wheeler (DC).
Second Game
Oakridge;330;00;—;6;5;4
D. Creek;240;(10)x;—;16;10;0
Jones, Mason (4), S. Snyder (4) and Kirkhart; Mumford, Ketchem (1) and Wheeler. W — Ketchem. L — Jones. 2B — Perales (O), Stufflebeam (DC), Wheeler (DC). 3B — S. Snyder (O), Ketchem (DC).
